Cloud and web hosting services provider IONOS announced the launch of its file-transfer service. HiDrive Share by IONOS allows users to transfer files up to 20 GB for free. Similar to other file-sharing services, the solution creates a link that can be shared. The file is valid for seven days before it’s removed.

No registration required

IONOS’ new solution isn’t exclusive to IONOS customers and it doesn’t need authentication or registration to access the service. HiDrive Share supports major operating systems, most web browsers on mobile and desktop.

The files are encrypted during the transfer and protected against third parties and stored in the company’s European data centers to remain GDPR compliant. Users can also upgrade the service to share files bigger than 2 GB and the files stay on the server for longer than seven days in their online storage up to 2 TB. It costs $10 per month for the first year under IONOS’ Pro Package. Lars Watling, Head of Domains & Productivity Products at IONOS said,

« HiDrive Share is a free service based on our fully comprehensive cloud storage, HiDrive. We launched the file sharing service to offer both IONOS customers and new customers an additional, streamlined way to share files – all without having to authenticate or register first. In this way, we offer our existing customers a value-added service and simultaneously offer prospective customers the opportunity to try IONOS. »