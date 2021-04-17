Kemp announced that the company is taking application experience to the next level. Kemp is combining the network performance monitoring and diagnostic capabilities of its Flowmon product line with the LoadMaster load balancer. The company’s all load balancers now include native network flow-export capabilities.

Network Telemetry statistics and added visualization

Kemp’s solution allows users to pinpoint the root cause and determine whether they are caused by the application or the network, with enhanced Network Telemetry statistics and added visualization. It provides deep and actionable network insights that detect issues at their early stages before any escalation or outage. Network Telemetry with the Kemp Flowmon Collector allows users to:

Get visibility into the entire application value delivery chain to identify bottlenecks, misconfigurations, and potential security issues.

Monitor user experience and network usage round the clock to anticipate and proactively accommodate usage spikes, link saturation, etc.

Identify the root cause of new application, network, and security issues with a single definitive source of application truth.

Improve both visibility into network performance and security as well as the ability to respond to customer needs and security issues before they become a problem.

Jason Dover, VP of product strategy, Kemp, said,

“By combining these two complementary technologies, our customers have the best possible chance of delivering an always-on application experience for their users. Load balancing serves as a necessary piece of infrastructure to optimize the application experience. Extending its visibility into network traffic empowers IT professionals with deep application performance analysis and proactive bandwidth monitoring across the entire application delivery chain.”

