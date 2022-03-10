KnownHost, a privately-owned web hosting service company has announced brand-new unmanaged VPS hosting services. The unmanaged VPS hosting provides its users a way better performance compared to standard sharing hosting plans.

6 tiers of unmanaged VPS hosting

KnownHost currently provides 6 tiers of unmanaged VPS hosting plans. It starts with the Entry plan, which provides 1 CPU core, 1 GB guaranteed RAM, 20 GB RAID-10 SSD storage, 1 TB bandwidth, and 2 dedicated IP addresses for $5 per month. The numbers go higher alongside the monthly price, up to $80. You can see all the tiers below:

For its new unmanaged VPS hosting plans, KnownHost promises 99.99% availability, DDoS protection, full root access, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. The CEO of KnownHost has stated the following:

« Our unmanaged VPS hosting is one of the most cost-effective solutions you can have if you want to avoid paying for support that you don’t require. We have made sure that there is no extra cost of management involved when you host with us. You can customize your VPS as per your exact needs. You won’t have to rely on anyone to make changes to your server »

If you want to check out KnownHost unmanaged VPS hosting plans, you can follow the link below.

Click here to check KnownHost unmanaged VPS hosting plans