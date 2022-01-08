Test execution platform, LambdaTest announced the launch of HyperTest, a cloud-based web app and website testing platform. The company stated that it is the world’s fastest cloud-based web app and website testing platform allowing businesses to run end-to-end Selenium tests. It reduces the test execution time drastically, by enabling organizations to achieve the quickest time-to-market.

Up to 70% faster

LambdaTest’s new solution supports Seleniumtests, which is a popular open-source project that supports web browser automation, using which developers and QA analysts can automate their testing to save time.

HyperTest, which offers running tests up to 70% faster than any cloud grid, unifies all the components into a single execution environment. This approach eliminates network hops and reduces the test execution times. It also allows organizations to test code and fix the problems faster and achieve accelerated time to market.

The new solution also comes with real-time console logs for test execution, an intelligent grouping of tests to reduce total build time, artifacts management, automatic reporting, and automatic retries on failures. HyperTest is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Asad Khan, CEO of LambdaTest said,

« Traditional solutions barely scratch the surface when it comes to speed of test execution. We wanted to build the fastest test execution platform because businesses are tired of slow test execution speeds. When modern digital businesses are building best-in-class features and products, they also need a best-in-class test execution platform. HyperTest runs as fast as an in-house Selenium installation and is up to 70% faster than other traditional cloud test execution platforms. We are excited for the world to try out HyperTest and experience test execution at never-before-seen speed. It also comes with a lot of smart features that ensures ease of test execution. »

