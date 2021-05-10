Servers can come under stress because of unexpected web traffic. To handle the problem of scale, companies prefer to get a larger server. However, in this situation, the task of provisioning reveals itself as another issue. To combat all these problems, Laravel offers a serverless solution.

Unlimited scale and flexibility

Through the concept of serverless, Laravel introduced serverless Laravel hosting with Animo Cloud. According to the announcement, the Animo Platform will get applications running on its serverless infrastructure with minimal hassle while providing unlimited scale and flexibility. They use the same hardware infrastructure that you would find from AWS, Vultr, and DigitalOcean.

Same hardware infrastructure as the other popular platforms

With the Animo Platform, a Load Balancer is included for your application, as well as an auto-renewing SSL certificate. Furthermore, this platform aims to resolve this by minimizing the complexity of configuration. At a click of a button, you can provision a Highly Available database such as MySQL by ensuring it is provisioned on three physically different servers.

The application could be running on more than one server at any given time. So, it means that your data must be accessible from any server. The Animo Platform solves this with ‘Persisted Folders’. Input the directory you would like shared, and the platform takes care of the rest.

You can reach the European platform of Animo Cloud here. Deploying the Laravel application takes 11 minutes.

