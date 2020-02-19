LayerHost has announced the release of its 4 Tbps DDoS mitigation service, in anticipation of the continued growth in these attacks.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and DDoS​ mitigated hosting services provider LayerHost announced the public release of their 4 Tbps DDoS Mitigation service. LayerHost’s new service can absorb DDoS attacks up to 4 Tbps, which means it can protect its customers against a level that exceeds any DDoS attacks known to date.

LayerHost’s new service includes:

The ability to handle multiple attacks at the same time.

“Always On” technology, as opposed to competitors on-demand or on request protection.

No Null Routes (or black hole routes) during the attacks.

GRE and Direct Connect DDoS mitigation available.

The service is ahead of the attacks

Mohamad Kazah, CEO of LayerHost said,