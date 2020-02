LayerHost has announced the release of its 4 Tbps DDoS mitigation service, in anticipation of the continued growth in these attacks.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and DDoS​ mitigated hosting services provider LayerHost announced the public release of their 4 Tbps DDoS Mitigation service. LayerHost’s new service can absorb DDoS attacks up to 4 Tbps, which means it can protect its customers against a level that exceeds any DDoS attacks known to date.

LayerHost’s new service includes:

The ability to handle multiple attacks at the same time.

“Always On” technology, as opposed to competitors on-demand or on request protection.

No Null Routes (or black hole routes) during the attacks.

GRE and Direct Connect DDoS mitigation available.

The service is ahead of the attacks

Mohamad Kazah, CEO of LayerHost said,

“Simply put, it’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when’. We’re offering a service that is already ahead of the most severe attacks known to date, both publicly and some that we’re aware of privately. The relative simplicity of DDoS attacks makes them a favorite of persons and organizations that just want to inconvenience a website owner.”

