LayerHost has announced the release of its 4 Tbps DDoS mitigation service, in anticipation of the continued growth in these attacks.
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and DDoS mitigated hosting services provider LayerHost announced the public release of their 4 Tbps DDoS Mitigation service. LayerHost’s new service can absorb DDoS attacks up to 4 Tbps, which means it can protect its customers against a level that exceeds any DDoS attacks known to date.
LayerHost’s new service includes:
- The ability to handle multiple attacks at the same time.
- “Always On” technology, as opposed to competitors on-demand or on request protection.
- No Null Routes (or black hole routes) during the attacks.
- GRE and Direct Connect DDoS mitigation available.
The service is ahead of the attacks
Mohamad Kazah, CEO of LayerHost said,
“Simply put, it’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when’. We’re offering a service that is already ahead of the most severe attacks known to date, both publicly and some that we’re aware of privately. The relative simplicity of DDoS attacks makes them a favorite of persons and organizations that just want to inconvenience a website owner.”
