GoDaddy announced that Leah Sweet, senior vice president at PayPal, has been appointed to its board of directors.

Leah Sweet became the newest member of GoDaddy‘s Board of Directors. Ms. Sweet brings deep, customer-focused product strategy experience and leadership to GoDaddy. As a member of PayPal‘s senior leadership team, Ms. Sweet focuses on the execution of the product strategy to support PayPal’s mission of leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure. Prior to PayPal, Ms. Sweet was a vice president at CA Technologies. She also previously served as Deputy CIO of the State of Arizona and spent more than a decade at American Express in various products.

Greg Mondre resigned

GoDaddy also announced today that Greg Mondre has resigned from GoDaddy’s board of directors, as he has recently assumed the co-CEO role of Silver Lake, which will place more demands on his time. Mondre has served on GoDaddy’s board of directors since the 2011 private equity investment in GoDaddy. Mondre was also a member of the compensation committee.

Leah Sweet, member of GoDaddy Board of Directors said,

“I’m excited to help Aman and the GoDaddy team achieve its mission to inspire and empower everyday entrepreneurs around the world to bring their ideas to life. I’ve long admired GoDaddy’s impact on its customers and the critical role the company plays in helping people name, create and grow businesses.”

GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani said,