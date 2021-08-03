Hosting and cloud services company, Leaseweb announced the acquisition of iWeb, a Canadian cloud hosting, server hosting & hosted solutions provider. With the acquisition, the company aims to build a significant market presence in Canada, which now becomes its third-biggest international region by revenue.

Integrating iWeb with Leaseweb’s network, customers will be able to seamlessly expand into the region, while benefiting from globally available cloud infrastructure. Leaseweb also stated that the acquisition will also be attractive to organizations who require a market presence in North America but need to host their data outside the U.S.

iWeb employs 92 people across its Montréal data centers, which provides high-speed global connectivity via ISP peering in Montréal and Tier 1 providers, offering users Dedicated Servers, Private Cloud, Cloud Security Services, and Colocation. iWeb, powered by 99% renewable hydroelectricity, hosts thousands of servers for clients from various sectors. Con Zwinkels, CEO of Leaseweb Global said,

“We have followed the development of iWeb with great interest for a number of years, and as a business with very similar DNA to our own, we know they will bring a wide range of complementary services and skills to our presence in Canada. They live and breathe hosting, have a deep understanding of the requirements of Canadian customers, and we’re delighted to welcome them to the Leaseweb team.”

