Hosting cloud company, Leaseweb announced that the company’s global presence over five years and has seen Leaseweb achieve a 22% increase in data center locations worldwide. The result is a leap in bandwidth from 5.5 to 10Tbps, that enables Leaseweb to successfully adapt to international market change, and meet customer demand with a 55% increase in network capacity. With 20 data center locations operating globally, with 80,000 servers under management, the company enables paving the way for applications that benefit from 100Gbps connectivity.
The company also offers its IaaS platform in Asia via Leaseweb Cloud, completing the full spectrum of its public and private cloud products available. With its enhance cloud backup and protection offering, the company allows the delivery of an easy-to-use, fast and reliable data protection solution for cloud and internet professionals. Alexander Kalkman, CMO at Leaseweb said,
“Businesses that operate worldwide, which take pride in their competitive edge, seek the kind of global hosting and infrastructure provider who can deliver best-in-class user experiences locally and reliably. This need feeds directly into our goal to grow globally as the first provider businesses turn to for the provision of cloud infrastructure that not only meets local requirements but offers a footprint to reach customers across borders. Looking forward, we are committed to a continued growth trajectory and delivering superior cloud hosting technology globally, engaging with our customers in a personalized, human-to-human manner, an approach unmatched by industry giants, and highly valued by our customers.”
