Hosting cloud company, Leaseweb announced that the company’s global presence over five years and has seen Leaseweb achieve a 22% increase in data center locations worldwide. The result is a leap in bandwidth from 5.5 to 10Tbps, that enables Leaseweb to successfully adapt to international market change, and meet customer demand with a 55% increase in network capacity. With 20 data center locations operating globally, with 80,000 servers under management, the company enables paving the way for applications that benefit from 100Gbps connectivity.

The company also offers its IaaS platform in Asia via Leaseweb Cloud, completing the full spectrum of its public and private cloud products available. With its enhance cloud backup and protection offering, the company allows the delivery of an easy-to-use, fast and reliable data protection solution for cloud and internet professionals. Alexander Kalkman, CMO at Leaseweb said,