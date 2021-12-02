Hosting and cloud services company, Leaseweb Global introduced Leaseweb Japan, which adds scale to the company presence in the region, currently includes Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong. The company also stated that the Managing Director of both Leaseweb Hong Kong and Japan will be Pieter Kraan and he will be responsible for leading the charge to provide cloud and IaaS capabilities for its customers.

Tokyo-based subsidiary

Leaseweb’s new subsidiary aims to support the needs of organizations that expand to Japan with two data centers in Singapore, a data center in Tokyo that has opened recently, and data centers in Hong Kong and Australia. The subsidiary will provide a local and personal connection to customers by partnering with Leaseweb APAC.

Managing Director of Leaseweb Hong Kong and Japan, Pieter Kraan brings his global experience to the company in his new role. By investing in a local data center, Leaseweb positioned itself to offer full compliance capabilities, high-performance services, and minimal latency. Arno Witvliet, Chief Sales Officer of Leaseweb Global said,

« We see the market in Japan as a major opportunity to support the growth and success of our customers across the region. The launch of our data center in Japan earlier this year was a very important step in the strategic development of Leaseweb in APAC and also on the world stage. »

