Leaseweb appoints Marilou van Doorn as a new Chief Operations Officer for Leaseweb Global to match continued growth throughout 2020. van Doorn will help drive operations across Leaseweb’s product portfolio, particularly with regard to its hybrid cloud offering.

An experienced operations leader

After having started her career in art, she pivoted into tech in Amsterdam. Van Doorn is an experienced operations leader and an exceptional understanding of the technological landscape. van Doorn has worked in operational roles as part of the management team in several global technology companies, including Wakoopa and Backbase.

Marilou van Doorn, COO of Leaseweb, talked about her new role, saying,