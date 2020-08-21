Leaseweb appoints Marilou van Doorn as a new Chief Operations Officer for Leaseweb Global to match continued growth throughout 2020. van Doorn will help drive operations across Leaseweb’s product portfolio, particularly with regard to its hybrid cloud offering.
An experienced operations leader
After having started her career in art, she pivoted into tech in Amsterdam. Van Doorn is an experienced operations leader and an exceptional understanding of the technological landscape. van Doorn has worked in operational roles as part of the management team in several global technology companies, including Wakoopa and Backbase.
Marilou van Doorn, COO of Leaseweb, talked about her new role, saying,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Web Hosting News
“I am very excited to be furthering my career with Leaseweb. The business has seen significant growth over the past few years, twice the market average, with a 22% increase in data center locations worldwide. This means the organization is perfectly positioned to provide customers with the right combination of hosting solutions and network capacity to be successful. The wide variety of offerings has also been ideal for organizations looking to develop their IT environment during recent challenging circumstances, and I am confident that Leaseweb will continue to expertly support customers throughout these highly unusual times and beyond.”
Discussion about this post