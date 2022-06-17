Hosting and cloud services company, Leaseweb Global announced that Roger Brulotte has been appointed as the chief executive officer of iWeb Technologies, a Canadian subsidiary of Leaseweb, effective today. iWeb, founded in 1996, is a Canadian infrastructure-as-a-service solution provider that offers dedicated servers and cloud hosting from its three Montréal-based data centers. Leaseweb acquired iWeb in August of 2021 to expand its market presence in Canada.

Two decades of leadership experience

Brulotte joined the company with more than 20 years of diversified leadership experience in the IT infrastructure and telecommunications industries. Prior to his role at Leaseweb, he served as principal and general manager of Zayo Group, a light-speed data transmission infrastructure, fiber, and bandwidth connectivity solutions provider located in North America and Western Europe.

His previous roles also include vice president of Sales & Strategic Alliances for Root Data Center and general manager of Cologix Canada, a network-neutral interconnection and data center company. Con Zwinkels, founder and CEO of Leaseweb Global said,

« Roger’s exceptional business development skills and impressive track record managing high-caliber teams in the technology sector make him ideally suited to lead Leaseweb’s strategy and growth in Canada. He brings to our senior leadership team a deep understanding of the Canadian market and a relentless focus on the customer that will be instrumental to expanding and further solidifying our position in such an important, high-growth market. »