Leaseweb added Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to its services and announced its partnership with MSP for UK Market.

Leaseweb’s services have expanded with the addition of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) based on Zerto’s technology. It provides Leaseweb’s customers a solution for making business-critical applications and data more resilient. Leaseweb’s DRaaS solution meets the availability of network and application demand of customers. According to Leaseweb, Zerto is the replication of data for backup requires virtually no resources from the production environment.

Partnership with Flexiion MSP

Leaseweb partnered with Flexiion MSP with the aim of offering UK-based SMEs a dedicated and comprehensive cloud infrastructure managed service. “For over 20 years, Leaseweb has been a leading provider of hosting and cloud services to a wide range of organizations,” said Eltjo Hofstee, Managing Director of Leaseweb UK.

He added:

“In recent months we’ve seen an emerging opportunity amongst smaller, medium size businesses looking to implement a cloud-based hosted infrastructure strategy combined with a managed service offering that will enable them to reduce the burden of day-to-day routine cloud infrastructure management. By partnering with Flexiion MSP we are able to address this market need and deliver a comprehensive managed service that offers an appropriate and affordable option for UK online SMEs looking to optimize the way they manage their cloud infrastructure,”

Leaseweb is serving 17,500 customers with its 19 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

