Leaseweb is focusing on industry-specific cloud solutions to help adtech, martech, gaming, fintech, and SaaS customers.

With the strengthened portfolio of offerings, the company aims to help its customers to accelerate their hybrid cloud deployments.

While adtech and martech customers will be able to benefit from the flexibility to grow, fintech users will value the single-tenant platform.

Cloud services and hosting company, Leaseweb Global announced that the company is strengthening its portfolio. The company will focus on industry-specific cloud solutions designed for AdTech, MarTech, Gaming, FinTech, and SaaS Customers. With the new portfolio of offerings, the company aims to meet the increasing global demand for cloud and help key vertical industries quickly deploy hybrid environments.

Industry-specific cloud solutions

The company stated that hybrid and multi-cloud became the new formal due to their scalability benefits of public cloud while simultaneously providing the customization and control inherent in a private cloud. Experts are estimating that the global cloud services market is expected to exceed $600 billion this year, creating a fast-growing need for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. Leaseweb customers will have the power and capabilities to build their own, unique virtual infrastructure that adapts to the shape of their respective applications.

According to Leaseweb’s announcement, the benefits to customer sectors will be immediate, specifically for AdTech and MarTech customers. Customers in this sector will be able to benefit from a platform that has the flexibility to grow and configure multiple projects along with the resources offered by virtual data centers. Also, Gaming and iGaming will be able to access dedicated compute capacity for high performance. FinTech customers can benefit from the Single Tenant platform, due to the reluctance or prohibition to use a shared infrastructure. Con Zwinkels, founder and CEO of Leaseweb Global said,

« Leaseweb is a company that started in the clouds 25 years ago, and we are intensifying our focus where the cloud is moving, that is hybrid. More than ever, the cloud has become a driver of innovation, and industry verticals represent the next frontier for growth. Our hybrid cloud solutions combined with our state-of-the-art global network and competitive price-to-performance ratio make Leaseweb a uniquely qualified partner to companies in the AdTech, MarTech, Gaming, FinTech, and SaaS sectors. »