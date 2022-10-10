Leaseweb has expanded its Leaseweb Cloud Connect offering to provide fast and secure connectivity to the top three public cloud providers.

The solution offers fast and secure connectivity to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS from its UK data centers.

Customers are able to select different connectivity speeds between 100 Mbps and 10 Gbps, depending on their needs.

Hosting and cloud services provider, Leaseweb announced the launch of Cloud Connect to deliver flexible, agile, and cost-effective hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions. By expanding its Leaseweb Cloud Connect, the company will provide fast and secure connectivity to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS from its UK data centers. Users will be able to choose from connectivity speeds between 100 Mbps and 10 Gbps, depending on budgets and needs.

Top three public cloud providers

With the launch of Leaseweb Cloud Connect in the UK, Leaseweb customers in the UK will be afforded the best of both worlds, connecting their dedicated hosting resources to their public cloud provider of choice. Leaseweb also stated that the hybrid cloud infrastructure market is expected to reach $128.01 billion by 2025.

Leaseweb Cloud Connect is providing an efficient way for organizations, allowing them to build secure networks that seamlessly interconnect their disparate IT platforms across Leaseweb and public cloud environments. The new solution allows organizations to minimize infrastructure costs and increases the speed at which organizations can bring new products and services to market. Terry Storrar, Managing Director of Leaseweb UK said,

« True hybrid cloud is about flexibility, and that’s only possible if infrastructure components can integrate effectively, and Leaseweb Cloud Connect meets that need by giving our customers the flexibility to make the right choices for their organization. Given the UK is a leader for hybrid cloud across both strategy and processes, we’re rolling this service out to meet what we predict will be significant demand in the months and years ahead. »