Under the reinventing the hosting industry approach, Less Bits has launched its web hosting automation product HostLaunch. HostLaunch offers a truly unique and powerful DIY platform for building a white label web hosting business that is automated virtually end-to-end.

Easy management with encrypted interfaces

HostLaunch makes it easy for hosting companies to offer their customers an interface to purchase and manage their hosting. It uses TLS encryption, both for hosting companies and their customers on interfaces. In addition to these features, it allows density control by limiting the number of sites per server.

Less Bits CEO Justin Samuel said,

“When we released our first SaaS platform ServerPilot in 2012, it fundamentally changed the hosting industry. Now HostLaunch is disrupting hosting again with another cloud offering which enables anyone to create a web hosting business in just minutes using a few API keys”.

After initially established in May 2019, Less Bits employees have been working hard in alpha and beta releases to build the simplest and most automated tool possible, with customer feedback being a central pillar of development. It aims to modernize made it easy to create a profitable cloud hosting company.