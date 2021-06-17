Linode is celebrating its 18th birthday. The company’s founder Christopher Aker published a post to celebrate the birthday and share the achievements of the company. He also thanks customers, partners, and the community and also announced the new features that will be released shortly.

New features and products

According to the post, the company will support Google Pay as a payment option. The company will also release autoscaling control plane resource in Linode Kubernetes Engine and introduce its Bare Metal beta offering. Linode will also support Cloud Init and a Metadata Service. All block storage clusters will be upgraded to NVMe from spinning drives. Linode is incorporating account management tools for partners and providers. They will also level up its network and fleet so all products are available in every data center.

Linode is also introducing a referral program, starting July 1st. A new user with a referral link will be able to sign up with a $100, 60-day credit. When they made their first payment of $25, the referrer will also be credited $25 in the account.

Some of the achievements are:

The company committed $100,000 a year to helping socially-conscious, not-for-profit organizations that promote positive social change in the world.

Linode released Custom Images to general availability, making it easier for customers to create, store, and deploy one image across machines.

Linode also added two free security solutions in Cloud Firewall and Private VLANs to help all customers control traffic to and/or between their Linodes.

The company expanded support for developer tools, introducing official Linode Terraform Provider and Linode Ansible modules.

The company made it easier to authenticate into Linode with support for Google and GitHub.

The Support team won five Stevie Awards, including the coveted People’s Choice award.

