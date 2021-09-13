Linode has seen customer growth in the region double throughout the pandemic. To meet the demand surge resulting in surplus capacity, Linode increased 200% of its data center operations in Mumbai, India.

The fastest-growing cloud services market in APAC

According to Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services in India will total US$4.4 billion in 2021, growing at a 31.4% rate compared to 2020. India is the second-largest and fastest-growing cloud services market in the Asia Pacific, trailing only China.

Blair Lyon, Vice President of Cloud Experience at Linode, said,

“Entrepreneurs, SMEs, and larger enterprises in India have shown remarkable resilience to the adversity caused by the pandemic. Our customers in India and around the world trust us to provide cloud infrastructure to support their rapid shift to digital-first business models and look to us to give them an alternative to the complexity and cost of larger hyperscale providers.”

Linode’s Mumbai data center uses the company’s latest server builds and Next Generation Network (NGN) and connects directly to Linode’s global fiber backbone. Linode makes its cloud services available at the same low, flat, and transparent price in India in every other region in which Linode operates.

See more Web Hosting News