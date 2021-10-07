Linode built Rise for founder-led startups designed around capital-efficient business models and the use of open-source and third-party applications to reduce cloud lock-in. Cloud infrastructure costs are a startup’s highest expense after people costs. They are also the most unpredictable, a deadly combination for early-stage companies managing tight burn rates.

Influenced by the open-source movement

Rise parallels Linode’s own evolution. Heavily influenced by the open-source movement it was born from, Linode remains driven by a mission to make cloud computing less complicated, less expensive, and more accessible to every developer regardless of where they are located or what their resources are.

Jonathan Hill, vice president of revenue operations at Linode said:

“We created Rise to address a serious challenge for pre and early-revenue startups who often get locked-in to the big three cloud providers with the enticement of never-ending infrastructure credits. The problem is that many only qualify if they have taken investment from an approved venture capital or private equity firm. But not every founder wants to give up equity in exchange for raising capital. Businesses that take conservative amounts of fundraising, if any at all, are the ones that need the most financial assistance. We built a program that serves founders of all sizes, not just those who have the best long-term financial benefit to our business.”

Qualified participants in the program receive

Throughout its history, the bootstrapped company has rebuffed outside investment, freeing it to put its customers first in every decision it makes.

A three-year discount program: a 100% discount for the first $10,000 in spend each month during the first year of membership; a 50% discount in year two; and a 25 % discount in year three. There are no caps in years two and three.

Lifelong discounts based on usage.

Access to technology consultants to help build an infrastructure growth strategy, with Linode giving members 20 free hours in their first quarter and a 20% discount thereafter. Unlimited guidance on architecture, migrations, and software deployments from experienced IT and cloud professionals.

Membership to a rich community of members, alumni, advisors, and Linode resources.

Free 24/7/365 award-winning customer support via phone, email, or social media.

Learn more about Rise and apply at https://www.linode.com/linode-for-startups.

