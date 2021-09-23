Linode is rolling out NVMe storage across its entire block storage fleet. The company is starting the upgrade in its Atlanta data center. Linode’s remainder global network will be upgraded over the next quarter. The rollout also includes its first erasure-coded block storage cluster, a method for storing data in Ceph. It uses an algorithm that slices the data into chunks to improve storage efficiency over replicated clusters.

2000x improvement in IOPS

NVMe offers a significant improvement over traditional spinning hard disk drives, with a 10-20x increase in throughput and up to 2000x improvement in IOPS. NVMe Block Storage allows attaching highly available and scalable storage volumes to cloud instances easy and ultra-fast.

The company is providing the performance upgrade free to all customers. Linode Block Storage rates will remain at $0.10/GB per month. The company also allows customers that use block storage volumes in 10 other global data centers to migrate their block storage volumes when NVMe becomes available. Chris Aker, founder and CEO at Linode said,

“We put a lot of effort into making our block storage platform more performant and efficient. Using erasure-coded clusters, we’re able to extract 160% more usable storage out of the same raw disk capacity. It’s an incredible increase in storage efficiency done in a way that allows us to deliver high performance without creating a premium tier like most other providers would.”

See more Web Hosting News