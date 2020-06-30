Managed hosting and managed application services provider Liquid Web announced that the company has acquired Microsoft Windows CMS Hosting Provider, ServerSide. The acquisition will add experience in hosting the leading Microsoft Windows Content Management solutions to Liquid Web’s portfolio. The acquisition will also bolster the company’s VMware cloud hosting capabilities for small to medium businesses. With this acquisition, Liquid Web will also be able to enter into the Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, and Sitecore hosting market.

According to the announcement, the ServerSide team, including founder and CEO, Steve Oren have joined Liquid Web and helped lead the effort to migrate customers onto the Liquid Web platform. Steve Oren, Founder and former CEO of ServerSide,