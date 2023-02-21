Liquid Web announced that the company has updated its Partner+ Program for both the Liquid Web and Nexcess brands.

One program means that partners can confidently manage multiple projects, expand clientele and go to market with two brands.

Partners can purchase managed hosting plans and build highly custom solutions, or they can buy managed applications.

Cloud hosting solutions provider, Liquid Web has created the Liquid Web Partner+ Program to give freelancers, agencies, MSPs, and ISVs access to the most comprehensive product suite for hosting. The program was designed for Liquid Web and Nexcess customers, providing partners access to the ideal solutions for their client’s needs.

Comprehensive hosting product portfolio

The program enables partners to manage multiple projects, expand clientele and go to market. Partners will also be able to purchase managed hosting and build highly custom solutions. Partners can buy managed applications to simplify the build and maintenance processes for clients. Some of the benefits of the Liquid Web Partner+ Program:

A Personal Partner Manager: Partners work directly with a dedicated partner manager who will learn their business and its needs.

Priority support for Partner clients and access 24x7x365 by phone, chat, or email.

Commissions that scale as Partners grow, up to 20%.

Program Consolidation: Two separate programs, logins, commission structures, and product offerings are merged into one.

Access across brands to the most comprehensive hosting product portfolio in the industry.

Josh Ward, VP of Sales at Liquid Web said,

« We’re passionate about providing the solutions and expertise that enable our partners to create modern, secure, high-performance sites and stores. We know that the Creators we serve remember every site and store they’ve built. The ones that pushed them creatively and filled them with pride, and the ones that crashed because they were hosted with the wrong partner. We’ve grown our business the same as them: site by site. It’s how we became the expert applications and hosting partner for over one million sites and e-commerce experiences. And we’re here to help. We can confidently say, “Site by Site, We’re Side by Side” »