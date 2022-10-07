Luxhosting.com announced a merger with Website.de, E-hosting.lu, and Letzebuerg.net to offer cloud hosting solutions.

With the merger, the company will provide more comprehensive website tools, resources, and robust hosting solutions.

The company announced that existing customers’ hosting plans and domains will remain untouched after the merger.

European web hosting provider, Luxhosting.com announced that Website.de, E-hosting.lu, and Letzebuerg.net have merged with Luxhosting.com to provide cloud hosting services to customers. With the merger, the company aims to provide cloud hosting services from one comprehensive platform. Customers are not required to take any actions, their hosting and domains will remain untouched.

Cloud hosting services

The company aims to accelerate its business plans with the merger and improve its customer experience for domain name registration and cloud hosting services. The merger will also strengthen the Luxembourg-based company’s position in the site builder and colocation hosting provider market.

LuxHosting’s solutions are mainly focused on start-ups and small and large businesses. The company is managing servers running from an underground facility with Tier4 standards, located in Luxembourg. The merger will provide customers with more comprehensive website tools, resources, and robust hosting solutions. Fredrick Schiwek, CEO of LuxHosting said,

« LuxHosting will effectively assist clients from Website.de, E-hosting.lu and Letzebuerg.net and help them achieve online success. These clients can now access even more powerful cloud solutions like Cloud Servers (VPS), more domain names and Office 365 that were unavailable on the previous brand. With the consolidation, clients now have access to services like optimized dedicated server packages, Microsoft 365, Hosted Exchange and an SSL wizard. Clients can also obtain tailored cloud hosting services and enjoy free expert technical support from our on-site team in English, French, German, Polish and other EU languages. »