Founded in 2002 by Craig Robinson & Andy Fletcher, UK Dedicated Ltd, serves 4,000+ customers by offering ultra-fast, ultra-reliable NVMe cloud hosting. They are a team of 14 hosting experts focused on working with their customers to deliver an exceptional experience with the latest hosting technology.

New acquisitions

A few days ago team.blue also announced that it acquired a majority stake in Leadinfo which is a global top player in real-time lead generation. Leadinfo has more than 1,200 partners across Europe, they have one of the largest partner programs in the Benelux.

The acquisition of UK Dedicated Ltd strengthens team.blue’s position in the UK server sector, further bolstering their product set and reach. Across its six server brands in the UK, team.blue offers a range of self-managed & fully managed dedicated servers, VPS, and cloud solutions to customers at all lifecycle stages.

Chirag Patel, CTO & Director team.blue UK & IE,

At team.blue, we always want to offer our customers the best possible products backed up by exceptional customer support. UK Dedicated Ltd’s service ethos matches ours, and their managed hosting / server product perfectly aligns with our growing customers’ needs and our strategy as a group. We are excited to have them on board and to welcome them into team.blue.