If you prefer your web hosting company to take care of installing software, performing upgrades, monitoring security, and other maintenance, here are some managed web hostings for you.

In traditional shared hosting plans, customers have to take care of installing the software. But if you prefer your hosting company to install software and make upgrades, you can choose a managed web hosting plan. Managed web hosting generally includes more advanced tech support than standard plans, to help customers. If you need a web page for small businesses, your hosting company can take care of most of your needs.

What is Managed Web Hosting?

Managed hosting is a web hosting model wherein a third-party provider is responsible for the hosting, administration, problem-solving, and maintenance of the client’s hardware, software or cloud computing resources. Common managed hosting services are as follows:

Security

Your company needs its systems, processes, proprietary information safe. Managed web hosting services provide firewall configuration, spam filtering, virus scans and removals, system and software upgrades.

Monitoring servers

Scanning the servers and applications is essential for performance and security. The managed hosting provider does this routinely and takes the necessary actions if any issue exists.

Backup and disaster recovery

Managed hosting allows you to recover your system quickly. Hurricanes, earthquakes, and fires all happen every year. A managed hosting provider can back up your system and enables recovering with a simple click.

IT support

This is one of the most comforting features offered by the managed hosting providers. Most of the hosting companies allow the client to have IT support via an online form, phone operators, email responders or live chat agents available 24/7.

Server maintenance

Server management and maintaining it is a daunting process. This is a full-time job and having a managed hosting provider can save your time and human resources.

Best Managed Web Hosting providers 2020

Here are some of the Managed Web Hosting Services that you may prefer in 2020:

HostPapa

VPS plans of HostPapa includes managed web hosting as standard. HostPapa’s most affordable VPS plan includes 2 GB RAM, 60 GB storage and 1 TB bandwidth, unlimited emails, free SSL certificate, cPanel/WHM control panel. HostPapa’s tech support team can help with tasks such as software installs, migrations, Google Apps setups, Perl/PECL module and extension installations, DNS configuration, firewall setup, email configuration, and troubleshooting. Plan also includes tasks like server and panel updates, patches, and monitoring. You can contact the support team 24/7 via telephone, email, or chat.

WP Engine

WP Engine is one of the most popular managed web hosting service providers and has one of the best support teams in the industry. WP Engine offers comprehensive managed WordPress service. They test WordPress updates before installing. With a staging area, you can work on a copy of your site, without affecting the real website. You can also test your website’s speed with integrated performance tests. WP Engine’s support team is also available 24/7 by chat to solve any problems you may have.

Liquid Web

Liquid Web offers various solutions for WordPress, WooCommerce, VPS, dedicated, and other cloud products. It also updates WordPress and plugins in a separate environment to check for any problems before applying them to the real website. Its VPS and dedicated server plans include more managed hosting features such as free migrations, virus and spam protection, and system monitoring. Liquid Web’s Service Level Agreement guarantees a phone or chat response time of under a minute.

Tsohost

tsoHost offers a variety of managed web hosting plans. All of its plans include a free migration. You get a dedicated engineer to complete the migration, and you can check the results before the site goes live. The company also offers server monitoring and alerts, threat detection, and handling of software updates and security patches. There is also support for running Redis, memory caching systems like Memcached, or PHP optimization such as opcode caching.

InMotion

InMotion Hosting‘s VPS and Reseller and Dedicated hosting plans include InMotion Hosting’s Launch Assist. Their Managed Hosting Team can migrate websites, install and optimize software, configure security, automate key tasks and help you troubleshoot. Monitoring your website and automatic updates are also included as a part of its day-to-day management. It also offers implementation of NGINX, modify your my.cnf file for performance, or create custom server setups.

Bluehost

Bluehost is one of the most popular hosting service providers. Bluehost’s VPS plans include most of the managed web hosting service features. Customers can also contact a trained WordPress expert, who will help them find the right theme for their web site, as well as the plugins that suit their specific needs. Bluehost also offers 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

SiteGround

SiteGround offers customers help with its experienced team. SiteGround’s support team replies to phone calls and chats almost instantly. The company applies software updates and patches as they are released and also protects the web site against attacks, spam, and malicious resource usage. Its plans include CentOS, Apache/Nginx, managed PHP versions, MySQL, and Postgre support.

