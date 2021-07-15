<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marketgoo announced its new integration with the all-in-one automation, billing, client management, and support platform, HostBill. The new integration includes a dedicated module allowing users to grow their business by reselling the company’s SEO tools to their customers.

Reselling SEO tools

According to the announcement, the new integration, which is available for all HostBill customers now, allows them to offer comprehensive SEO audits, website evaluation reports, and site optimization instructions within a single tool.

With the integration, customers will be able to create Marketgoo accounts by using Marketgoo partner provisioning API. After the account is created, end-users will be able to log in directly to Marketgoo from the HostBill user interface. Wences García, co-founder and CEO of marketgoo said,

“Our integration with HostBill enables us to expand our reach and continue to make a difference in SMB’s online success, as well as further define our footprint in the Hosting market.”

