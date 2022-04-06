SEO tools provider, Marketgoo announced a new partnership with the web hosting provider based in the Netherlands, XXL Hosting. XXL Hosting’s SEO Toolkit is powered by Marketgoo and allows customers to optimize their websites to get more traffic and better search engine results. SEO Toolkit is now available for all XXL web hosting packages.

Comprehensive SEO audits

With the partnership, XXL Hosting users will be able to generate comprehensive SEO audits, receive website evaluation reports, and act upon results and instructions. The SEO Toolkit is available as a web application and requires no previous SEO experience.

The tool can scan the websites continuously to generate regularly-updated website reports with opportunities for improvement and a custom website improvement plan. Features include:

User friendly, step-by-step search engine optimization plan

Tools and recommendations focused on increasing sites’ quality traffic and inbound links

Analytics to help track of results over time

Keyword tracking

Competitor tracking

Mobile and Speed Optimization and improvements

Monthly SEO reports

Wences García, CEO of marketgoo said,

« XXL Hosting stood out to us with their 20-plus years experience in accompanying their customers on their online journey and helping them be successful. We share this aim of being more than just a provider, but actually guiding and educating users, and are excited about the opportunity to help XXL’s customers reach new heights. »