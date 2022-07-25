Matthew Hill, the founder of Liquid Web, died unexpectedly at the age of 41 in West Hollywood, California.

He founded the company in 1997 while he was in high school and served as CEO until he sold the company in 2015.

until he sold the company in 2015. He had a passion for music production, fine art, and his beloved Bengal house cats and collected supercars.

Matthew Hill, the founder of Liquid Web, passed away at the age of 41 in West Hollywood, California. According to his obituary, Hill died unexpectedly on July 13. He was a Lansing native and graduated from Holt High School. Hill founded Liquid Web while he was a student in high school in 1997.

Died on July 13

The company acknowledged his death and published a post on the company’s Facebook death. Hill sold the company to Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based investment firm in 2015. With the acquisition, Hill stepped down as the company’s CEO after 18 years. In the post, the company said,

« We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Liquid Web’s founder, Matt Hill. He was in high school when he founded Liquid Web in 1997 in Holt, Michigan. And for 18 years, before he sold in 2015, with the help of his family and friends, he built the foundation for what we are today. We are grateful for his entrepreneurial vision and technological talent that started the opportunity and success that all of us at Liquid Web enjoy today. We are keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts. »

The company currently has 45,000 customers and manages more than 500,000 websites along with 10 global data centers and offices in Lansing and Delta Township. According to Hill’s obituary, at its peak, the company had more than 450 employees. His obituary also said,

« Matthew Justin Hill of East Lansing died unexpectedly at age 41 on July 13, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Matthew was born in Lansing on Dec. 30, 1980 to parents Gregg and Gail (Younger) Hill. He grew up in Holt, Michigan with his older brother, Jeremy Hill. Matt graduated from Holt High School in 1999. »

Obituary also says that a celebration of Matt’s life will be held in Lansing, MI in early autumn.