Small Business Association’s data shows that more than 36% of small businesses do not have a website. To build web site easy for small businesses, Microsoft launched a free website business builder. Now, small businesses can save time by importing their website information from a Facebook page or an existing advertising campaign.

Sign and build a web site

Digital Marketing Center’s new website creation service will enable small businesses to expand their digital marketing efforts. Small businesses can begin by signing up for a Digital Marketing Center account. Then they decide their website URL and will be able to continue with your campaign creation.

After sign-up, users can start creating their website by clicking My website near the upper right corner of Digital Marketing Center. While small businesses are on the My website page, they have two options for setting up their website. The first option is to import information from your business’s Facebook page. The second one is to build it yourself quickly and easily using website components.

