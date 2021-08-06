International web hosting business, Miss Group announced the acquisition of ADW Europe SL as a part of its ambitious buy and build strategy. ADW Europe SL acquisition is the company’s fourth acquisition this year to date and adds a further 1,400 international SME customers to the Group.

It’s the first Spanish bolt-on to Profesional Hosting, which was acquired by Miss Group in 2019. The company stated that the combination of the two businesses will accelerate revenue and EBITDA growth in the Spanish market.

The family-backed private equity business, Perwyn acquired a majority position in the group to support the growth ambitions of the business through international expansion in February of 2020. Acquisition of the ADW Europe SL is the sixth to be completed under Perwyn ownership and the fifteenth acquisition completed by Miss Group since 2018. Mattias Kaneteg, founder and CEO of Miss Group said,

“With an impressive and established track record spanning more than 20 years, ADW Europe SL’s capability to deliver excellent services to clients both in Spain and internationally, combined with its deep-rooted knowledge of web hosting and other services, will support our growth in Spain and other markets as part of our ongoing international growth. With an experienced local management team in Profesional Hosting, we expect the integration process to be a smooth one that will further strengthen Miss Group’s service offering as a best-in-class provider of hosting, domain, and other web services that our customers require.”

