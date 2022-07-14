Fast-growth international web hosting business Miss Group has completed its latest acquisition of Web4U located in the Czech Republic.

Web4U provides web hosting, domain registrations, and mail and server hosting services to over 15,000 unique customers across the public sector and SME market.

Web4U’s 11 employees will join Miss Group’s team of over 300 people, adding to its customer base of more than 700,000 businesses globally.

An international web hosting company, Miss Group announced that it acquired an IT solution company Web4U that provides development and design services for web and mobile platforms. Miss Group is a subsidiary of a company of European private equity company Perwyn.

Miss Group is founded in 2014. It offers a range of hosting-related services including web hosting, domain registration, VPS, dedicated servers, website builder, SSL-Certificate, SEO Tools, web security, and domain management. Miss Group is an ICANN-accredited Domain Name registrar via Name ISP. The majority of Miss Group is owned by Perwyn, an European private equity company.

Web4U’s 11 employees will join Miss Group’s team of over 300 people, adding to its customer base of more than 700,000 businesses globally in the Nordic and DACH regions, Europe and North America. Web4U is founded in 2000 and headquartered in Prague. It is one of the leading providers of web hosting, domain registrations, and mail and server hosting services to over 15,000 unique customers across the public sector and SME market. Fredrik Björklund, co-founder and CEO of Miss Group said;

« The acquisition of Web4U is an important addition to our growing portfolio as we look to expand our international footprint into selective new geographies. Web4U’s impressive client base, technical expertise, and knowledge of the Czech market will further strengthen our service offering to customers, as well as provide Web4U’s customer base with access to an international network of products and services to support their businesses as they grow. »

Web4U takes the total number of acquisitions finalized under Perwyn ownership to 13, and the total number of acquisitions completed by Miss Group since 2018 to 22.