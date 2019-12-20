Miss Group has announced that it has acquired Hostek and a Canadian shared web hosting company.

Miss Group has announced that it has acquired Hostek, a US-based best web hosting company with revenues of $7.5m. Hostek has a customer base of 15,000 accounts in both shared and VPS hosting. Alongside the acquisition of Hostek, Miss Group has also acquired a Canadian shared web hosting company with revenues of US$2.5m and an established French language customer base. This acquisition adds 16,000 customers and 28,000 new accounts to the Miss Group.

North American business

These two acquisitions add greater scale to Miss Group’s North American business, with total proforma revenues of US$12m and a platform that can drive strong organic revenue and margin growth. Across the wider international business, Miss Group will end 2019 with total pro forma revenues and EBITDA in excess of £25m and £11m respectively.

Mattias Kaneteg, CEO and founder of Miss Group, said:

“We are very happy to grow our customer base in the US and Canada and feel that these acquisitions will support our overall growth strategy and entry into Canada and other French-speaking markets.”

Source: 1