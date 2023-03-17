Monarx is an effective security solution for web hosting, with proprietary AI-powered technology that automatically protects websites from attack, or transforms malicious activity into high-quality, targeted, timely leads that drive revenue for hosters.

Further fueling partner growth

Managing Partner Ben Dahl of Signal Peak Ventures, who was the early lead investor in the cybersecurity company Cloudflare, led the $6.1M funding round. Kickstart Fund, Pelion Venture Partners, and Crosscut Ventures also participated in the round. Monarx will use the money to help it further fuel partner growth.

Ben Dahl, Managing Partner of Signal Peak Ventures said,

« Monarx has created impressive new technology that actually protects websites effectively, while other tools don’t. We’ve seen how the right combination of tech and business model can open up huge new opportunities in cybersecurity, and we love how Monarx is doing that in web hosting. »

Monarx’s easiest-to-deploy solution enables hosting providers the choice to automatically protect against attacks on websites and/or monetize malware by detecting malicious activity and selling automatic protection to site owners. This flexibility allows them to fit the solution to their exact business model and replace less effective alternatives. The approach is significantly more effective, substantially less risky, and 17x less resource-intensive than the closest competitor. Moreover, Monarx’s AI-powered technology blocks more malware and has way fewer false positives than any other tool – 35% more and 69x fewer, respectively, than the closest competitors.

Jeremy Warren CEO of Monarx said,

« I’m excited to have Ben joining our team, as he brings tremendous experience and credibility in cybersecurity. These are challenging times for a lot of technology companies, but I’m proud that we’ve been able to keep growing successfully by focusing on solving core problems and driving concrete value for our hosting partners. Thanks to Ben and all of Signal Peak for recognizing what we’ve built and choosing to join us as we continue on our mission to secure the world’s websites. »