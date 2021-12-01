General-purpose database platform, MongoDB announced that the company is making it easier for users to build, scale, and manage applications with MongoDB Atlas in AWS Marketplace in the first quarter of 2022. The pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas with Free Trial in AWS Marketplace will provide developers with a simplified subscription experience. It will also provide organizations with a new way to procure MongoDB, which is an alternative to privately negotiated offers supported on AWS Marketplace.

Simplified discoverability, subscription, onboarding, and management

MongoDB stated that with the new payment model, there will be no up-front commitments required to use MongoDB Atlas. The pay-as-you-go offering allows users to pay only for the resources they use and can be scaled easily according to their needs.

The company is also launching a new feature allowing users to buy MongoDB Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. With the latest announcements, organizations now will be able to implement, configure, and run MongoDB workloads in one place. Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partners at MongoDB said,

« MongoDB and its document model are deployed in many AWS and MongoDB customers’ environments to increase developer productivity, decrease cost, and scale to meet the needs of high growth applications. This is why both rising startups and global enterprises from around the world, across multiple industries, have chosen MongoDB as the data foundation for their next generation, modern applications. MongoDB Atlas enables customers to extend their familiar environment into AWS to run the same applications with a common foundation and tooling regardless of whether it is on cloud or on premises. We are excited about offering MongoDB Atlas in AWS Marketplace which will make it easier for MongoDB customers to build, manage, and scale their data-rich applications on AWS. »

