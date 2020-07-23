Mythic Beasts announced that its new Raspberry Pi Cloud offering relies on network boot. According to the announcement, Pi 4 wasn’t able to network boot, so the company has a stable replacement firmware with full PXE boot support. Mythic Beasts also stated that Pi 4 is a significant upgrade over the Pi 3. Pi 4 is over twice as fast, has four times the RAM and the network card runs at full gigabit speed. These features allow much faster file access and more bandwidth out to the internet.

Pi 4 implementations:

New operating system images that work on the Pi 4 for 32 bit Raspberry Pi OS and Ubuntu.

A significant file server upgrade for faster IO performance.

Supporting the different PXE boot mode of the Pi 4 without impacting our Pi 3 support.

Mythic Beasts also published the results of its WordPress benchmark test. The company tested the Raspberry Pi 4 against a well-known cloud provider’s first generation (a1) and second-generation (m6g) ARM instances. During the tests, 10,000 pages were rendered from a default WordPress install at a concurrency level of 50.