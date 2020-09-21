The popular and affordable web hosting providers such as Hostinger, Hostwinds, HosterBox have been accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. Namecheap also allows its customers to buy for hosting services and more with their Bitcoins since 2013. Namecheap‘s customers have requested the Bitcoin payment method via BTCPay. Therefore, the company announced that it accepts the Bitcoin payment method via BTCPay.

Up to $100,000

Thousands of people are using cryptocurrencies for their online purchases. Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency that enables instant payments. The unit of value transferred through the Bitcoin network is called Bitcoin (BTC). Namecheap’s customers can now add any amount of money, up to $100,000 with BTCPay.

Namecheap continues to innovate and respond to threats and challenges in the online space. According to the announcement, in the last 13 months, the company donated over $100,000 to the Electronic Frontier Foundation to support online freedom. Additionally, Namecheap has introduced a virtual class lesson last week for students. The free 20-minute YouTube video lesson is about Internet basics.

