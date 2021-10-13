The world’s second-largest domain registrar, Namecheap is celebrating its 21st birthday. The company, founded in 2000, became a popular hosting services provider for web professionals, small business owners, and online creators. During the last 21 years, the company has been aiming to provide the best online experience for an affordable price for its customers.

2021: A Birthday Odyssey

To celebrate its birthday, the company invited everyone to its 2021: A Birthday Odyssey promotion on October 12 and 13. The company thanks its existing customers with a special sale, as a tradition. Its existing customers can save 21% on renewals with the coupons provided.

The company also allows new users to get 21% off select domain transfers, keeping their remaining time until the next renewal. With the coupons, users can register .com domains only for $7.48 per year. To take advantage of the deals, you can use the following coupon codes:

BDAYHOSTING21 for hosting renewals.

BDAYTRANSFER21 for domain transfers.

BDAYCOM21 for new .COM registrations.

