While June is officially known as Pride Month, Namecheap announced that the company is donating to LGBTQ organizations. Last year the company announced the launch of the new .GAY TLD to donate a portion of registration proceeds to LGBTQ organizations. Namecheap fulfills that promise and donates $10,000 to GLAAD and CenterLink.

.GAY TLD

The .GAY domain was launched back in September of 2020, partnered with Dop Level Design to donate 3% of all new registration revenue to GLAAD and CenterLink. The company also celebrates a milestone, Namecheap is is officially the top registrar for .GAY domain registrations. Ray King, CEO of the .GAY registry said,

“The success of .GAY depended on Namecheap stepping up to deliver our vision of a space that bans hate and gives back with community donations. They did that and have gone above and beyond as partners every step of the way.”

Denise Spivak, CEO of CenterLink said,

“Thanks to the generosity of .GAY and their registrar partners at Namecheap, CenterLink is able to continue to help build the capacity of our 260+ member centers as they address the social, cultural, health, and advocacy needs of LGBTQ communities across the country.”

See more Web Hosting News