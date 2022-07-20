Domain Vault aims to remove the human threat to protect domains from hijacking and other threats.

The world’s second-largest domain registrar, Namecheap announced a new solution to offer better protection for valuable domains. It prevents domain settings to be altered by anyone other than the owner. The new solution mainly focuses on removing the human threat, to protect valuable domains from hijacking and other possible cyber threats with additional layers of protection.

Domain protection

Namecheap’s new solution combines various domain protection services in a product to provide protection against cyber threats and security risks. In Domain Vault, only a very small, vetted, and specialized unit of customer service will be able to access the personal data. It also offers customers continuous monitoring and immediate priority attention. Domain Vault key features include:

Registry Lock: Prevents nameservers from being changed & domains from being transferred out.

Specialist Customer Support: Only a small team of fully-dedicated Customer Support specialists will work on Domain Vault.

Reduce human threat: Less than 1% of the customer service team will have access to Domain Vault customer data, greatly reducing the risk of human error leading to fraud.

VIP Security Team Access: 24/7 security monitoring for any DNS changes, and immediate access to the special security team for questions or investigations.

Extra identity-check layer: Both human and machine verification are needed before vital changes can be made.

Julia Zinovieva, Product Manager of Domain Vault at Namecheap said,

« While Namecheap provides the most essential security features free of charge, we created Domain Vault to provide an advanced level of security to give you even more peace of mind, not dissimilar to keeping your money in a bank account or a precious family heirloom in a safe, instead of a closet at home. »