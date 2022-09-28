Namecheap launched new engagement features on the Namecheap Market, making it easier for users to communicate with each other.

Now Namecheap Market customers can comment on live auctions, chat about Buy It Now listings, or share their thoughts.

Namecheap aims to provide engagement and collaboration tools to continue growing the community and keeping users informed.

The world’s second-largest domain registrar, Namecheap announced the launch of various new engagement features on the Namecheap Market, which is a popular platform for in-house auctions and “Buy It Now” domain name listings. The new features focus on enabling users to communicate with each other easily to share their opinions or ask questions.

Chat and notification

With the new features, all Namecheap Market customers will be able to comment on live auctions. Users can also chat about “Buy It Now” domain listings, which enables users to skip the bidding process entirely or share their opinions about the domain names that are listed for sale. The new features also allow domain investors and entrepreneurs to monitor the listings they choose in real-time by using Namecheap’s new mobile notification system.

With these new features, Namecheap aims to better serve and grow the community by providing engagement and collaboration tools and keeping users informed about the auction and listings they prefer. The Namecheap Market platform, launched in November of 2021, not only focuses on providing a platform to buy and sell domains, but also it is also trying to create new ways for the community to engage, share, and communicate with each other. Namecheap supports more than 1,500 top-level domains.