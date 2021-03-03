Namecheap announced that the company is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with a contest. Namecheap and Radix are offering 20 lucky customers who have .site, .online, and .store domains the chance to win a free renewal of their domain for 1 year.

#ChooseToChallenge

This year’s theme is #ChooseToChallenge. The company aims to hear about online projects that champion women’s causes. These could be websites that empower, educate, and/or support women in any way.

To enter the competition, participants should fill the application form with a brief summary of what their online project does and how it helps or supports women. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2021. Winners will be notified via email by March 31, 2021. Only customers who have a website using .online, .site, or .store can take part in this promotion.

