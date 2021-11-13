With more than 20 years and 14 million domains currently under management, Namecheap continues to increase its market share within the growing domain industry. The company announced the launch of its all-new domain market. The platform is totally developed by the technology team at Namecheap.

Ideal destination for domain names

The Namecheap Market is designed for entrepreneurs looking for the best domain name for a startup or a new project. In other words, it allows professionals to quickly search, find, and purchase high-value domain names. The users can buy the domain names via in-house auctions or « Buy it now » listings.

The Namecheap Market can be identified as the ideal destination for discovering untapped, unique, clever, brandable, and memorable domain names. The market is now available to everyone and currently features more than 300.000 domain auctions.

Richard Kirkendall, CEO of Namecheap said,

« When I started Namecheap way back in 2000, I truly believed that domain names were the digital real estate of the future, and I wanted to make the process of finding and buying them accessible and simple for everyone. Now more than two decades later, many domain names have indeed become valuable digital assets, and we are once again making the process of buying and selling those assets a seamless and easy process with the new Namecheap Market. »

