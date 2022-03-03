The world’s second-largest web hosting service provider, Namecheap announced that the company is now providing free anonymous domain registrations and free web hosting to protest or anti-war websites in Russia or Belarus. Namecheap decided to take further actions in response to Alexei Navalny’s call for nationwide war protests in Russia.

Terminating services

Namecheap announced that the company is no longer offering its products and services in Russia and Belarus due to unjustified invasion and attack of the Ukrainian people. Namecheap also stated that the company’s team of members is currently under bombardment by Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Namecheap stated that Russian and Belarusian customers who are standing up to their regime can contact the company’s customer service for further information. Richard Kirkendall, CEO of Namecheap said,

« We all must do what we can to stop the war crimes that are being committed every day against the innocent people of Ukraine. Our hope is that by offering these services in an anonymous way, with no strings attached, that people within Russia that are currently under threat to not speak up against this war are able to organize and do so in a way that may minimize reprisals. »