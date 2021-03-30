The world’s second-largest domain registrar and technology company for digital creators, Namecheap announced that the company is now offering .LIVE domain registration for $1.99 until April 30th.

Centralized hub to all digital touchpoints

Pro gamers, influencers, and eSports players are preferring .LIVE domains to enhance their digital brand and online presence by redirecting it to major streaming, entertainment, shopping, or social platforms, o use it as a centralized online presence.

Gaming influencers are adopting .LIVE domain names recently to allow their audience to find their Twitch channel, live streams, and other platforms. Users are also using .LIVE domains to centralize for all digital touchpoints. Elpida Moutsiou, Global Marketing Manager Domains, Namecheap, said,

“The .LIVE top-level domain is rapidly becoming the top choice for many in the gaming industry, from live streamers and influencers to professional gamers.”

