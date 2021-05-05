Namecheap is celebrating WordPress’s 18th birthday on May 27th, with hot deals and a free 1-year sponsorship offer. Calling on all WordPress creators, Namecheap is looking to sponsor the most unique and amazing websites currently using EasyWP managed WordPress hosting.

Deep discounts and sponsorship program

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. The “Powered by Namecheap” program will provide winners with free top-notch managed WordPress hosting on EasyWP, free domain renewal or transfer, and much more. Powering over 100,000 websites, EasyWP runs on Namecheap’s cloud and provides the fastest and most affordable WordPress hosting on the market. To apply for a sponsorship, visit the official powered by Namecheap page.

Additionally, Namecheap is offering deep discounts on an array of top digital products. Deals include up to 95% off domain names, up to 50% off EasyWP yearly plans, a free 30-day trial on monthly plans, 60% off shared hosting and much more. Sale runs till May 31. To see all discounts offered, visit the official sale page.

