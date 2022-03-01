Namecheap has sent an email to its customers registered in Russia, informing them that the company is terminating its services in the country because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Namecheap customers in Russia should move their domains to other providers before the 6th of March. Namecheap announced that they will help customers who are looking for assistance with the move.

403 Forbidden HTTP

According to the company’s announcement, the company will configure the affected domains to display 403 Forbidden HTTP errors. Namecheap CEO Richard Kirkendall stated that this isn’t de-platforming, because there are many service providers customers can choose from. Richard Kirkendall, CEO of Namecheap said,

« We haven’t blocked the domains, we are asking people to move. There are plenty of other choices out there when it comes to infrastructure services so this isn’t “deplatforming”. I sympathize with people that are not pro regime but ultimately even those tax dollars they may generate go to the regime. We have people on the ground in Ukraine being bombarded now non stop. I cannot with good conscience continue to support the Russian regime in any way, shape or form. People that are getting angry need to point that at the cause, their own government. If more grace time is necessary for some to move, we will provide it. Free speech is one thing but this decision is more about a government that is committing war crimes against innocent people that we want nothing to do with. »