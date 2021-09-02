Namecheap offers a free bundle for students to create a website, a free internet basics video class lesson for teachers, and savings on top digital products for all online creators for the ‘Back to School’ fall season. The main goal of the seven-day sale is to encourage everyone to get back to learning and mastering new skills.

Free bundle for education

The sale ends on September 6, and here is the sale’s detail. In addition to this, Namecheap encourages students to participate in the ‘Namecheap for Education’ initiative, which provides all students with a .edu email address a free .me domain name, combined with hosting from GitHub.

The free bundle allows students to kickstart their online presence with their first website, online portfolio, blog, or next big online project. Nearly 400,000 students have claimed their free .me domain and developer tools with NC.ME since the program’s launch in 2014. Most domains registered through ‘Namecheap for Education’ came from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

University of Waterloo (Canada), University of California, Berkeley (USA), University of Illinois (USA), University of Toronto (Canada), Colorado State University (USA) are the top five colleges registering FREE.ME domains. Namecheap has prepared a 20-minute virtual class for educators to teach kids and online novices the Internet basics. The lesson is available for free on Namecheap’s YouTube channel.

