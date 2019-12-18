Industry expert Darrel Wilson chose NameHero, the company that empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs as the best WordPress web host in 2020.

WordPress powers 35.2% of all websites on the Internet as one of the most popular content management system in the world. Darrel conducted a 60-day comparison test on his YouTube channel that has over 159,000 YouTube subscribers. He measured speed, uptime, and customer service from 14 of the most popular WordPress web hosting companies.

Outranked GoDaddy and Bluehost

NameHero claimed the number 1, outranking SiteGround, A2Hosting, GreenGeeks, Hostpapa, FastComent, 1&1 Ionus, GoDaddy, Bluehost, TMDHosting, Media Temple, HostGator, iPage, and InMotion Hosting. Darrel Wilson has conducted this test for the third time.

NameHero was founded in late 2014, and the company has become quickly one of the fastest growing web hosting companies. The company provides all the help and tools to succeed online.

“NameHero is proud of the progress we’ve made in creating an affordable, high-speed, reliable, and scalable web hosting solution for websites of all sizes,” said Chief Executive Officer Ryan Gray.

“The numbers show that our efforts to minimize downtime and maximize performance, continue to generate positive results. NameHero remains steadfast in our commitment to create a platform that serves a diverse customer base and we believe we’re on the right path. We were close last year, but discovered more room for improvement and optimizations along with the expansion of our platform.”

Gray concluded.

