The next edition of NamesCon will be held online on September 22-24. Registration for the event is now open with early-bird discounts. The all-digital domaining event will open its virtual doors for everybody who wants to learn how interlocking technologies and trends can set you up for a lifetime of success.

NFT technology : Non-fungible tokens have not quite had their Oprah moment, but that’s surely coming soon: there’s finally a way to value a purely-digital work, and it’s closely tied to cryptocurrency. Speaking of which…

Crypto : While Bitcoin remains the household name, other digital currencies are stabilizing, thanks to their use beyond simple speculation. Meanwhile, concerted efforts by thousands of online activist-investors, meme cryptos such as dogecoin are gaining in value, at least for now, but the shiba inu is out of the bag, and this collective investment dynamic will rear its head in other places.

Emerging social platforms : Domainers have already planted their flag high on the hill of Clubhouse, though platforms such as Twitch remain untapped. For now.