NameSilo has surpassed the important milestone of 4 million active domains under management. This accomplishment comes less than two years after surpassing 3 million active domains in July, 2019. This continued growth puts NameSilo in the top 12 of the nearly 3,000 ICANN-accredited registrars in the world with over 4.1 million active domains and customers across approximately 160 countries.

Highly competitive prices

NameSilo’s growth has been attributable to highly competitive prices with many value-added features that other registrars routinely charge for such as WHOIS Privacy, ICANN fees, account security, email, domain parking and more. Add on a powerful domain management platform that allows bulk operations across thousands of domains simultaneously and never-outsourced 24/7 customer support across email and live chat.

Kristaps Ronka, Chief Executive Officer of NameSilo stated,

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for helping us achieve this incredible milestone! We are tremendously excited to announce new features and services coming soon as well as continue to grow our newest platforms NameLot and Catch.Club. Our entire team remains fully dedicated and committed to offering the best-in-class products and services, backed by our high-quality technical support and low-cost pricing.”

See more Web Hosting News